Rolling Stones’ Logo Projected on City Hall Sparks Debate

Summary: A recent controversy arose after the Rolling Stones’ logo was projected onto City Hall in Vancouver to promote their upcoming concert. While some raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest and misuse of influence, a report from the Integrity Commissioner has concluded that the projection did not violate any code of conduct for elected officials.

Earlier this week, the Rolling Stones announced that they would be performing at BC Place as part of their Hackney Diamonds Tour in July. To increase excitement and ticket sales, the concert promoter proposed projecting the band’s logo onto Vancouver’s City Hall, which was approved city officials. The event was attended the mayor and three councillors, and a video of the projection was shared on social media.

To address the complaint filed against them, Integrity Commissioner Lisa Southern investigated the matter. According to her report, the complainant alleged that the mayor and councillors violated a rule prohibiting the use of city land, facilities, or equipment for non-city business. However, Southern determined that the projection and promotion did not constitute personal use of city property, as the concert promoter had arranged and paid $500 for the display, covering all associated costs.

It is worth noting that the city does not currently have a policy framework specifically addressing the use of city property for marketing purposes. However, the council has directed city staff to explore such opportunities as a means of generating revenue.

While this particular incident did not contravene the code of conduct-law, the question of whether City Hall and other city properties should be utilized for promotional activities is still a larger policy matter awaiting further exploration and discussion among council members and city staff.

In any case, Vancouver residents can look forward to the Rolling Stones’ highly anticipated performance in July as part of their Hackney Diamonds Tour.