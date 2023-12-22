Gun Scare at Vancouver High School Ends with No Harm Done

There was a tense moment at Lord Byng Secondary School in Vancouver when a teacher’s “vintage rifle” caused a gun scare. Another teacher called 911 to report a man carrying a rifle, leading to a lockdown of three schools and a swift response from the Vancouver Police Department. However, authorities confirmed that the incident was a false alarm and the gun was brought to school a teacher for a presentation.

Const. Jason Doucette explained that the teacher likely brought the firearm for a history lesson, although the reasoning behind the decision is still unclear. The rifle was unloaded and old, rendering it inoperable. Nevertheless, the sight of a man entering a school with such a large weapon understandably caused alarm, and the police responded as if the gun was real and loaded.

During the search, the teacher, who was unaware of the lockdown, was apprehended. He expressed remorse for his actions, and the police confirmed that there was no criminal intent. The weapon was confiscated, but no charges are expected to be recommended.

Fortunately, the incident occurred at a time when the school was mostly empty of students, but staff members were present. Parents received an email notification asking them to keep their children at home until further notice due to a “police incident.” However, 11:30 a.m., a letter was sent to parents assuring them that no one was harmed during the scare.

The safety and well-being of students, staff, and families remain the top priority for the school. The incident served as a reminder of the potential distress that situations like these can cause, and the school expressed gratitude for the patience and cooperation of everyone involved.

In conclusion, what initially appeared to be a serious gun scare turned out to be a misunderstanding caused a teacher bringing a non-functional firearm to school for educational purposes. Thankfully, no harm was done, and steps will be taken to ensure that such incidents do not occur again.