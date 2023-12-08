2024 Vancouver Fan Expo Prepares to Wow Attendees with an Impressive Line-Up

Summary: Vancouver Fan Expo is gearing up for an unforgettable event in 2024, with an exciting list of celebrity guests and activities planned. From renowned film and TV stars to voice actors and comic artists, fans will have a chance to meet their idols and participate in various events such as cosplay contests and workshops.

Amidst the anticipation, new celebrity names have been announced. Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood, breakout actor Joseph Quinn from Stranger Things season four, and the iconic Danny Trejo are among the notable guests who will grace the event. Joining them is the talented Grace Van Dien from Stranger Things and Giancarlo Esposito, famous for his roles in Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian.

In addition to these incredible guests, there will also be appearances other nerd culture icons including Adam Savage from Mythbusters, Bruce Campbell from the Evil Dead film series, and Vincent D’Onofrio from Jurassic World and Daredevil. Fans will have the opportunity to meet these stars, obtain autographs, and pose for photos.

The event will not be limited to live-action film and TV series; voice actors will also have a presence. Jodi Benson, the beloved voice of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, Grey DeLisle, known for her various voice roles including Daphne in Scooby-Doo cartoons, and Charles Martinet, the current voice of Mario in video games, will all be in attendance.

Beyond the celebrity meet and greets, fans can look forward to engaging in a wide range of events and activities. Cosplay contests, workshops, panels, and demos are just a taste of what’s to come. Additionally, a vibrant market area will offer a variety of merchandise for attendees to explore.

Although the full schedule has yet to be released, tickets are already available for purchase. While VIP packages have sold out, single-day access starts at $34, and three-day passes are currently priced at $80. However, it’s worth noting that these prices will increase on February 2.

Join the excitement at the Vancouver Convention Centre from February 17 to 19, 2024, as Fan Expo delivers an unforgettable experience for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.