I’m Just Here for the Riot: A Documentary on the Vancouver Stanley Cup Riot

The city of Vancouver will always remember the events that unfolded on June 14, 2011. The burning image of the city is etched into the collective memory. “I’m Just Here for the Riot” is a compelling documentary that sheds light on the 2011 Stanley Cup riot that occurred after the Vancouver Canucks lost to the Boston Bruins in Game 7. Directed Kathleen Jayme and Asia Youngman, the film is currently being showcased at the Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF).

The documentary delves into the complexities of the event, exploring various perspectives from all parties involved. Jayme and Youngman were determined to hear from different individuals, including law enforcement,standers, non-rioters who were present, and even some anonymous rioters. The filmmakers wanted to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the incident.

One of the focal points of the documentary is the aftermath and the impact on both rioters andstanders. The digital age has significantly changed the consequences of such events, with a noticeable difference between the fallout from the 1994 and 2011 riots. Surprisingly, those who were physically harmed during the riot expressed a desire to forgive and move on, rather than press charges.

As Vancouverites themselves, Jayme and Youngman felt a personal connection to the story of their city burning in the wake of the Stanley Cup Final. The duo wanted to capture the emotions and the heartbreak they experienced while witnessing the riots unfold.

Both co-directors have an impressive portfolio of past projects. Jayme has worked on films such as “The Grizzlie Truth” (2022) and “Finding Big Country” (2018), while Youngman has directed “This Ink Runs Deep” (2019) and “N’xaxaitkw” (2022).

“I’m Just Here for the Riot” is currently being screened as part of the Vancouver International Film Festival. Limited tickets are available for showings at the Park Theatre and the Playhouse Theatre. The film will not be released on ESPN until next summer, so catching it at one of the Vancouver screenings is a unique opportunity. Additionally, the documentary is in contention for the Audience Choice Award.

