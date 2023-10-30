New Ad-Free Subscriptions for Instagram and Facebook

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has announced the launch of paid subscriptions that will provide ad-free versions of the platforms starting next month. Subscribers will no longer see advertisements on Instagram and Facebook, and their data will not be used for personalized advertising. The introduction of these subscriptions is in response to the regulations set the European Union.

By subscribing to these new plans, users from the European Union, Liechtenstein, Norway, Iceland, and Switzerland will be able to enjoy an ad-free experience on both Instagram and Facebook. However, the free versions with advertisements will still be available for those who do not wish to subscribe.

Meta’s decision to implement these subscriptions is driven a commitment to comply with European regulations. In a blog post announcing the new subscriptions, the company stated, “We believe in an ad-supported internet that provides people with access to personalized products and services, regardless of their economic status. However, we respect the spirit and purpose of European regulations and are determined to comply with them.”

Meta has faced several sanctions in Europe over the past year. In January, the social media giant was fined a total of 390 million euros the Irish Data Protection Commission for non-compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Facebook requires users to agree to their terms and conditions, which authorize the use of their data for generating personalized advertisements. Failure to accept these terms means one cannot use the social media platform, which violates European privacy laws, as ruled the Irish Data Protection Commission.

In addition, Meta recently suffered another setback in a similar case against the German competition authority, which was brought before the European Court of Justice. In 2019, the German authority had prohibited Meta from processing data of Facebook users that had been collected from other websites. Meta argued that the German authority did not have the jurisdiction to impose such a ban, but the European Court of Justice ruled in favor of the German competition authority.

