Warning Against Dangerous TikTok Trend of Inhaling Steam Deck’s Cooling Vents

Summary: A new TikTok trend has emerged where users are inhaling the fumes from the cooling vents of the Steam Deck, raising concerns about its safety. Valve, the manufacturer of the Steam Deck, has responded to this trend warning users to refrain from engaging in this behavior due to potential health risks. The trend has sparked discussions on Reddit about the difference in smell between the OLED and LCD models, with some users reporting migraines from the stronger chemical-like smell of the OLED version. In more positive news, a recent mod showcased the ability to connect a massive 61TB SSD to the Steam Deck, providing ample space for extensive games libraries.

In a concerning turn of events, a dangerous trend has emerged on TikTok, where users are participating in the act of inhaling the fumes emitted from the cooling vents of the Steam Deck. While some find this trend amusing, Valve, the company behind the Steam Deck, is urging users to refrain from engaging in this behavior due to potential health risks.

Valve responded to a Steam Deck owner’s inquiry about the safety of inhaling the exhaust fumes stating that it is not recommended to inhale the vent fumes of any electronic device. Despite the absence of safety concerns with general usage, Valve emphasized that directly inhaling these fumes should be avoided for the sake of users’ health.

Discussions on Reddit have further highlighted the differences in smell between the newly released OLED model and the older LCD version of the Steam Deck. Users reported a stronger chemical-like smell emitting from the OLED model, which in some cases, has even triggered migraines. This stands in contrast to the LCD Steam Deck, which did not have a similar effect on users.

While the dangers of inhaling the fumes from the Steam Deck’s cooling vents cannot be overstated, there have been other notable developments surrounding the handheld device. For instance, an impressive mod recently showcased the ability to connect a massive 61TB SSD to the Steam Deck, providing gamers with an extensive amount of storage space for their game libraries.

As the online world continues to produce questionable trends and challenges, it is crucial for users to prioritize their safety and well-being. The allure of fleeting entertainment should not come at the expense of putting one’s health at risk.