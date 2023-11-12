Valve Unveils Steam Deck OLED: The Ultimate Pocket Gaming PC

Valve has officially introduced the upgraded version of its handheld gaming device, the Steam Deck OLED. This new iteration features a prominent 7.4-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, HDR mode, and an enhanced battery that promises up to 50% longer battery life. While the performance remains unchanged, the video game giant is sticking to its plans, indicating that a more powerful model may not be released for several years.

The Steam Deck OLED, which can be considered an improved version of the original device, will be available for purchase on November 16th. Customers can choose between two storage options: 512 GB for 569 euros (approximately 13,970 Czech koruna) or 1 TB for 679 euros (about 16,670 Czech koruna). The variant with a 256 GB SSD and an LCD display will also remain in the market, priced at 419 euros. The LCD model with 64 GB or 512 GB will be discontinued Valve once the current stock is sold out, offering customers a discounted price until then.

Enhancements in Every Aspect

Wondering what improvements the upgraded Steam Deck offers compared to its predecessor? The display has been enlarged 0.4 inches, the refresh rate has increased 30 Hz, and the added HDR mode delivers brightness of up to 1000 nits. Additionally, the gaming console now houses a 50-watt-hour battery, providing 3 to 12 hours of gameplay depending on the content. Notable upgrades also include faster RAM, a quieter fan, and improved cooling.

Changes in the internals of the pocket-sized gaming PC have positively affected its weight, which has decreased 29 grams. Other notable features include more accurate haptic feedback, louder speakers with enhanced bass, modern Wi-Fi 6E for faster content downloads (up to three times faster), Bluetooth 5.3 support, and an LED indicator with multiple colors.

Selected foreign journalists have already thoroughly tested the new device, and according to their published reviews, the Steam Deck OLED offers significant improvements without many compromises, particularly in terms of battery life, cooling, and, of course, the new display. Concerns about OLED displays and image retention are frequently raised. “We have verified that OLED technology can provide long-term lifespan,” said Valve hardware engineer Yazan Aldehayyat. He added that the company conducted rigorous testing at maximum brightness for several months. “Our hardware warranty covers issues with all Steam Deck components, including the display,” added Valve’s product designer, Lawrence Yang.

FAQ:

Q: When will the Steam Deck OLED be available for purchase?

A: The Steam Deck OLED will be available for purchase on November 16th.

Q: What storage options are available for the Steam Deck OLED?

A: Customers can choose between 512 GB and 1 TB storage options. The variant with a 256 GB SSD and LCD display will also remain in the market.

Q: What are the improvements in the Steam Deck OLED compared to its predecessor?

A: The Steam Deck OLED offers a larger OLED display, increased refresh rate, better battery life, faster RAM, quieter fan, improved cooling, and various other enhancements.

Q: Are there any concerns about image retention with the OLED display?

A: Valve has conducted extensive testing and assures users that OLED technology provides a long lifespan. The hardware warranty covers issues with all Steam Deck components, including the display.

Sources:

– SMARTmania.cz