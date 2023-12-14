TikTok Trend: Inhaling Exhaust Fumes from the Steam Deck’s Vent

Summary: Valve, the maker of the Steam Deck, is warning users to refrain from deliberately inhaling the exhaust fumes from the device’s vent. This plea comes as a response to a trending TikTok challenge where users sniff the Steam Deck. While some may dismiss it as harmless, Valve advises against it to protect users’ health.

Reports of “vent sniffers” have been circulating since the launch of the Steam Deck in 2022. Social media platforms are filled with discussions, posts, and tweets about inhaling the fumes from the device’s exhaust vents. People jokingly claim that the fumes resemble scents like fresh laundry or Cheetos, and even induce hallucinations of Gaben himself, the co-founder of Valve.

While these discussions are mostly light-hearted, Valve’s warning should not be taken lightly. Like any electronic device with vents expelling air, there is a possibility of micro levels of toxic fumes, dust, or impurities. Inhaling these directly into the lungs may pose health risks. This cautionary advice applies not only to the Steam Deck but to any portable or stationary device with venting systems.

Interestingly, this is not the first time people have interacted with their electronic devices in such a manner. Apple’s support forums have documented instances of Macbook Pros emitting a lemon-like scent and the iPhone 13 smelling like battery acid or nail polish. In these cases, there was likely a malfunction or issue that needed attention.

In conclusion, while the allure of participating in trending challenges can be tempting, it is essential to prioritize our health and safety. Valve’s warning serves as a reminder to exercise caution when interacting with electronic devices. Whether intentional or not, inhaling fumes directly from vents can have potential consequences.