Valve Announces Upgraded Steam Deck with OLED Display

Valve has officially announced the release of an enhanced version of the Steam Deck, featuring an OLED display. The handheld gaming device, which has garnered significant interest and sales, will be available for purchase starting from November 16th.

The new Steam Deck OLED boasts several improvements, including an HDR OLED display, increased battery life, and faster downloads. Valve has set the price for the device at 569 euros for the 512GB SSD model and 679 euros for the 1TB SSD model. In terms of specifications, the OLED model features a slightly larger screen size and a refresh rate of 90 Hz, compared to the original model’s 60 Hz. It also includes a Wi-Fi 6 module and a 10-watt-hour increase in battery capacity. Valve estimates that the Steam Deck OLED can provide 3-11 hours of gameplay on a single charge, whereas the original model offers 2-8 hours.

For those interested in the LCD model, Valve has named it the first-generation device. The main offering for this model is a 256GB SSD option priced at 419 euros. However, there are limited stocks available for the 64GB and 512GB models, which can be purchased at a discounted price. It’s worth noting that the availability of these discounted models is subject to stock availability.

Valve has also unveiled a special limited edition of the 1TB version, featuring a transparent chassis and red accents around the analog sticks and fan vents. However, this version will only be available to customers in the United States and Canada.

Regarding future developments, Valve has confirmed that work on the true successor to the Steam Deck, referred to as the Steam Deck 2, is currently in the concept and discussion phase. Therefore, consumers looking to make a purchase can do so without concerns of an imminent release of the Steam Deck 2.

Overall, the introduction of the upgraded Steam Deck with an OLED display demonstrates Valve’s commitment to refining and expanding their portable gaming offerings, delivering an enhanced gaming experience to fans worldwide.

