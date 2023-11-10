Valve Revamps Steam Deck with OLED Model and Lower Prices

Valve has announced an exciting update to its popular handheld gaming device, the Steam Deck. While we eagerly await the release of a true Steam Deck 2, the company has taken the time to enhance the original model. Introducing the Steam Deck OLED, now available for pre-order, packed with numerous improvements that will significantly enhance the gaming experience.

The most notable upgrade in the Steam Deck OLED is the stunning 7.4-inch OLED display. With a 90Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 1000 nits, the visuals will be sharper and more vibrant than ever before. Additionally, the touchscreen polling rate has been increased to 180Hz, ensuring smooth and responsive interactions.

Under the hood, Valve has made several important changes. The new device boasts a faster memory speed of up to 6400MT/s, resulting in improved overall performance. The Steam Deck OLED is powered a 6nm APU, which promises enhanced efficiency and better thermal management. These upgrades contribute to a lighter and thinner profile, making it even more portable.

Furthermore, the Steam Deck OLED offers better connectivity options, including support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. This ensures smoother online gameplay and seamless pairing with other devices.

In addition to the OLED model, Valve has also reduced the prices of the original LCD Steam Deck. A new firmware update will bring some of the improvements from the OLED version to the LCD model, particularly in terms of battery optimization. It is worth noting, however, that the OLED variant will have the advantage of true black levels due to its pixel-switching capabilities.

The Steam Deck OLED is available in two storage options: 512GB (£479) and 1TB (£569). As for the LCD model, the prices have been lowered to make it more affordable. The 512GB model now costs £389, the 256GB model is priced at £349, and the 64GB model can be purchased for £309.

If you have been considering a handheld gaming device, now is a great time to dive into the world of Steam Deck. Whether you choose the enhanced OLED model or take advantage of the more budget-friendly LCD version, the Steam Deck promises an exceptional gaming experience on the go.

FAQ

What are the standout features of the Steam Deck OLED?

The Steam Deck OLED features a larger 7.4-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of peak brightness. It also offers improved connectivity with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

What are the improvements in the Steam Deck OLED compared to the original model?

The Steam Deck OLED boasts a faster memory speed, a 6nm APU for better performance, and an improved thermal module for efficient heat management. It is also available with up to 1TB of SSD storage.

Will the improvements from the OLED model be available for the original LCD model?

Yes, Valve plans to release a firmware update that will bring some of the improvements, particularly in battery optimization, to the original LCD model. However, the OLED variant will still have the advantage of true black levels.

How much does the Steam Deck OLED cost?

The Steam Deck OLED is available in two storage options: 512GB for £479 and 1TB for £569.

What are the new prices for the original Steam Deck LCD?

Valve has reduced the prices of the original LCD model. The 512GB model now costs £389, the 256GB model is priced at £349, and the 64GB model can be purchased for £309.