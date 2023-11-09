Introducing the Steam Deck OLED: A Game-Changer for Handheld Gaming

Valve has just made a groundbreaking announcement in the world of handheld gaming. Introducing the Steam Deck OLED, a revamped version of the widely popular Steam Deck, with its standout feature being the remarkable OLED display.

This new model retains the same size and main technical specifications as its predecessor, ensuring that all current Steam Deck verified games will run flawlessly on the OLED variant. However, the OLED model boasts an improved display that is larger and supports HDR.

The Steam Deck OLED will be available for purchase starting from November 16th at 6pm UK time. Priced at $549 for the 512GB model and $649 for the 1TB model, this handheld gaming device offers an exceptional gaming experience that avid gamers cannot afford to miss. Moreover, for those seeking an affordable entry-level option, the 256GB LCD model will still be available for purchase at the current reduced price of $399.

Emphasizing the significant upgrades, the Steam Deck OLED outshines its predecessor with a longer battery life, reduced weight, enhanced cooling, increased onboard storage, and a faster Wi-Fi module. The OLED display, measuring 7.4 inches, showcases a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits, resulting in visually stunning graphics and immersive gameplay.

With a weight of just 640 grams, the OLED model is lighter than the LCD variant, thanks to the thinner and lighter OLED display. In terms of dimensions, it measures 298mm x 117mm x 50mm, with a slight increase in height to accommodate reshaped thumbsticks.

Valve estimates that the Steam Deck OLED will last 30 to 50 percent longer before requiring a recharge, attributing these battery savings to a larger 50Whr battery, an energy-efficient AMD APU, and the power-saving capabilities of the OLED display.

In addition to these remarkable features, the Steam Deck OLED incorporates improved thermals for better heat management and a Wi-Fi 6E module for faster and more reliable connectivity.

Valve proudly refers to the Steam Deck OLED as the definitive version of their handheld gaming device, combining features that they wished they had included in the initial release with user-driven changes. This new variant marks a significant milestone in the world of handheld gaming, setting a new standard for immersive and convenient gaming experiences.

FAQ:

Q: What are the main differences between the Steam Deck and the Steam Deck OLED?

A: The Steam Deck OLED features an improved OLED display, longer battery life, reduced weight, enhanced cooling, increased onboard storage, and a faster Wi-Fi module compared to the original Steam Deck.

Q: When will the Steam Deck OLED be available for purchase?

A: The Steam Deck OLED will be available for purchase starting from November 16th at 6pm UK time.

Q: What is the price range of the Steam Deck OLED?

A: The Steam Deck OLED is priced at $549 for the 512GB model and $649 for the 1TB model.

Q: Will the LCD model still be available?

A: Yes, the 256GB LCD model will still be available for purchase at the current reduced price of $399. However, it is important to note that this model is being phased out.

Q: What are the notable upgrades in the Steam Deck OLED?

A: The Steam Deck OLED offers a longer battery life, reduced weight, enhanced cooling, increased onboard storage, and a faster Wi-Fi module compared to the original model. The OLED display is larger and supports HDR, resulting in improved visual quality.