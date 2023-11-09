Introducing the Enhanced Steam Deck OLED: A New Era of Portable Gaming

Valve has recently unveiled the highly anticipated Steam Deck OLED, an upgraded version of its popular handheld gaming device for PC games. The most significant improvement lies in its cutting-edge OLED display technology, replacing the previous LCD screen found in the original model.

While the Steam Deck OLED retains the same size and technical specifications as its predecessor, its new display offers several enhancements. Sporting a slightly larger screen, this portable gaming machine now features HDR technology. The introduction of HDR ensures that both visuals and color reproduction reach new heights, delivering a more immersive gaming experience.

Unfortunately, as of now, Valve has announced that the Steam Deck OLED will not be available in Spain, but it is expected that the situation will be updated in the coming days. Gamers worldwide eagerly await its release.

Scheduled to hit the shelves on November 16th at 7:00 PM Spanish time, the Steam Deck OLED will be priced at 569 euros for the 512GB model or $679 for the 1TB version. Valve will also continue to offer the current 256GB model temporarily for 369 euros, providing an alternative entry point at a lower price.

In addition to the display upgrade, the Steam Deck OLED features further improvements. Its battery life has been extended, the device weighs less, and it incorporates enhanced cooling systems. Moreover, gamers can expect a faster Wi-Fi module, enabling smoother online gameplay.

The OLED model will support HDR capabilities for Steam games that already provide this feature. With a slightly larger 7.4-inch display and a refresh rate boosted to 90Hz (a significant step up from the previous 60Hz), game graphics will appear even more fluid and vibrant. The increased brightness levels further enhance visibility, ensuring every detail shines through.

Valve has not overlooked comfort and convenience either. The Steam Deck OLED is now 29 grams lighter than its predecessor, weighing a total of 640 grams. The redesigned analog sticks have contributed to a minor increase in thickness, all while delivering improved functionality.

As Valve introduces the Steam Deck OLED, please note that the 64GB and 512GB LCD model versions will continue to be available at a reduced price of $349 and $449, respectively, until stocks last. Afterward, these models will be discontinued, making way for the new OLED iteration.

With its OLED upgrade, extended battery life, improved weight, and enhanced cooling systems, the Steam Deck OLED represents a remarkable advancement in portable gaming. Both existing and new gamers can look forward to immersing themselves in their favorite PC games on a device that offers superior visuals, seamless performance, and unmatched convenience.