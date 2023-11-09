Introducing the Revolutionary Steam Deck OLED: A Game-Changer in Handheld Gaming

Valve has just unveiled the highly anticipated Steam Deck OLED, the ultimate first-generation handheld gaming PC that has been long-awaited gaming enthusiasts. With the new OLED screen and increased storage capacity, the Steam Deck OLED is set to redefine the gaming experience.

Available in two variants, the $549 512GB and $649 1TB models, the Steam Deck OLED offers incredible value for money. These prices are comparable to the previous LCD versions, but with double the storage capacity and the stunning OLED display. The 1TB version even comes with a versatile dual-use case that includes a Velcro-attached inner shell, making it perfect for when you want a slim case to carry in your bag.

Valve is also keeping the 256GB Steam Deck LCD version available as a more affordable option, priced at $399. Additionally, the 64GB and original 512GB Decks are being discounted until stocks last.

The highlight of the Steam Deck OLED is undoubtedly its impressive 7.4-inch OLED screen with a peak luminance of up to 1,000cd/m² for HDR content and 600cd/m² for SDR content. This vibrant display brings games to life, especially those with outstanding HDR implementations like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Cyberpunk 2077.

Apart from the dazzling screen, Valve has made significant upgrades to almost every aspect of the device. Despite the improvements, such as a bigger battery and better display, the Steam Deck OLED weighs approximately 30g lighter, delivering a more comfortable gaming experience.

Valve’s team worked on the thermal module to enhance cooling performance, resulting in a cooler device that runs quieter. The removal of the backlight from the display contributes to a cooler device temperature, ensuring comfort during long gaming sessions.

While the Steam Deck OLED does not offer any game performance upgrade over the LCD version, it does feature a new AMD-designed APU, the Sephiroth, which brings some efficiency gains due to its 6nm die shrink. However, this upgraded APU is exclusive to the OLED version, so the base LCD model will still be available with the original hardware.

To celebrate the launch of the definitive Steam Deck, Valve has reduced the prices of its existing models. The 64GB model is now priced at $349, and the original 512GB LCD Deck is available for $449. These models will slowly phase out as supplies diminish.

Valve has also introduced a special limited edition Steam Deck OLED priced at $679, exclusively available in the US and Canada. This variant features a translucent case with red accents and offers the same storage capacity as the standard 1TB version.

The Steam Deck OLED is a game-changer in handheld gaming, offering a revolutionary gaming experience with its stunning OLED display, increased storage, and enhanced overall performance. Get ready to experience gaming like never before when these new models go on sale on November 16th.

