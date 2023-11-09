Discover New Adventures with Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC

Dive into the captivating world of Tales of Arise once again with the highly-anticipated Beyond the Dawn DLC. Embark on a thrilling journey filled with fresh content, new characters, and exciting gameplay features. Here’s a glimpse of what awaits you:

Experience the Unifying Power of Nazamil

Introducing Nazamil, a remarkable new character who finds herself caught in the midst of the conflict between the Renans and Dhanans. As the daughter of a Renan Lord and a Dhanan, she holds the key to bridging the divide between these two races. Unravel her story and witness her role in forging a path towards unity.

Reunite with Familiar Faces

After a year of separation, Alphen, Shionne, Rinwell, Law, Kisara, and Dohalim reunite to lend their support to Nazamil. The heartfelt reunion between the characters is sure to evoke a sense of nostalgia as you join them once again on their quest. Rediscover their unique personalities and deepen your connection with each member of the beloved cast.

Delve into Rich RPG Fantasy

If you’ve been yearning for a truly immersive RPG fantasy experience, Beyond the Dawn has you covered. Discover a world that brims with enchanting magic and strategic combat. Unleash devastating elemental attacks and exploit the weaknesses of your enemies. With a party of six, including the ability to switch between characters effortlessly, you’ll have unparalleled control over your destiny.

A Wealth of Content Awaits

Prepare yourself for an epic adventure that goes beyond the main story. With over 20 hours of gameplay, the Beyond the Dawn DLC offers a staggering amount of side content and challenges. Immerse yourself in thrilling battles against formidable monsters and uncover hidden secrets. Take your time to savor every moment spent with your beloved companions.

An Engrossing Storyline

Unlike its convoluted counterparts, Tales of Arise presents a gripping narrative that confronts themes of discrimination, unity, and identity. The well-crafted story unfolds seamlessly, captivating players from start to finish. Allow yourself to be immersed in a world where every decision you make counts.

Unlock Endless Possibilities

If you’re already captivated the world of Tales of Arise, Beyond the Dawn is an absolute must-have. Expand your horizons with new adventures, reunite with cherished characters, and delve deeper into the captivating lore. Get ready to embark on a journey that promises to be a truly rewarding extension of the base game.

FAQ:

Q: When will the Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC be available?

A: The Beyond the Dawn DLC will be available on November 9, 2023.

Q: On which platforms can I play the DLC?

A: Beyond the Dawn will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via STEAM.

Q: Do I need the base game to play the DLC?

A: Yes, you will need the base game of Tales of Arise in order to enjoy the Beyond the Dawn DLC.