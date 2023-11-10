New and Improved: The Upgraded Steam Deck

Valve has excited gaming enthusiasts with their latest announcement: the release of an upgraded version of the highly anticipated Steam Deck. Packed with new features and technical advancements, this gaming device is set to revolutionize the portable gaming experience.

The standout feature of the new Steam Deck is its stunning 7.4-inch OLED display, capable of supporting High Dynamic Range (HDR) content. With a resolution of 1280×800, the OLED screen offers a peak brightness of 1000 units for HDR and 600 nits for Standard Dynamic Range (SDR). The display also boasts a refresh rate of 90Hz, delivering smooth and immersive visuals. What’s more, the OLED panel covers 110% of the P3 color gamut, ensuring vibrant and accurate colors.

But that’s not all that’s new. Valve has not only upgraded the screen but also improved various aspects of the device’s performance. The Steam Deck now utilizes faster LPDDR5 memory with a speed of 6400 MT/s, enhancing overall system speed and responsiveness. Additionally, the device features an enhanced Wi-Fi 6E interface, allowing for faster and more stable wireless connectivity across multiple frequencies.

Valve has also addressed concerns about heat management and battery life. With a thicker heatsink and a reconfigured fan setup, the cooling system in the OLED model operates more quietly and efficiently, reducing heat output. The device’s battery capacity has been increased to 50 Whr, providing extended gaming sessions without compromising portability.

Furthermore, Valve has expanded storage options to cater to different user needs. Alongside the existing models, a new 1TB version will be introduced, offering ample space to store a vast library of games. Price adjustments have been made throughout the range, making the Steam Deck more accessible to gamers of all budgets.

With its upgraded features and improvements, the Steam Deck OLED is set to redefine portable gaming. Valve has confirmed that it will maintain compatibility with accessories from the original LCD model. Additionally, a Limited Edition variant with a unique translucent design will also be available for those looking for a more exclusive gaming experience.

Gaming enthusiasts won’t have to wait long to get their hands on this power-packed device. The launch of the Steam Deck OLED is planned for November 16, generating further anticipation and excitement within the gaming community.

FAQ

Will the Steam Deck OLED have better battery life compared to the previous model?

Yes, the Steam Deck OLED features a more substantial 50 Whr battery, allowing for extended gaming sessions without sacrificing portability. The OLED screen is also expected to be more energy-efficient, consuming approximately half the power of the previous LCD model.

Are there any price adjustments for the Steam Deck OLED?

Yes, Valve has made price adjustments across the range. The 512GB OLED model will retail for $549, while the previous 512GB LCD model’s price has been reduced to $449. The 256GB LCD version now costs $399, and the base model with 64GB storage will be available for $349. Additionally, a 1TB version will be introduced, likely replacing the 512GB model’s price point of $649.

Will the Steam Deck OLED be compatible with accessories from the original model?

Yes, Valve has confirmed that the Steam Deck OLED will maintain compatibility with accessories from the original LCD model. This ensures that users can continue to leverage their existing accessories to enhance their gaming experience.

(Source: The Verge, Valve)