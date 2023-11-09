The Steam Deck’s Major Upgrade: Introducing Steam Deck OLED

Valve, the popular gaming company, has recently announced an exciting update to their handheld gaming device, the Steam Deck. The new version, called Steam Deck OLED, brings significant improvements to enhance the gaming experience.

The most noticeable upgrade is the replacement of the current 7-inch LCD screen with a remarkable 7.4-inch HDR OLED screen. This advanced display technology offers vibrant colors, deeper contrasts, and improved visuals in low-light conditions. Gamers can expect a more immersive and visually stunning experience with the Steam Deck OLED.

But that’s not all; Valve has also made several other enhancements to the device. The two new OLED models will feature extended battery life, with a boost of 30-50%. This means gamers can enjoy longer gaming sessions without worrying about running out of power. In addition, the updated AMD APU and Wifi 6E support will contribute to smoother gameplay and faster loading times.

Valve has listened to customer feedback and made the new system “cooler and lighter” incorporating a bigger fan. This improvement ensures that the device remains comfortable to hold during intense gaming sessions and lighter to carry around.

The current LCD models with 64GB and 512GB storage options will be phased out and replaced the more advanced 512GB and 1TB OLED models. These upgraded versions will be priced at $549 and $649 respectively, providing gamers with more storage capacity for their growing collection of games. The remaining 256GB LCD model will become the entry-level option, available at a more affordable price of $399.

Excitingly, preorders for the Steam Deck OLED will open on November 16th. Additionally, a limited edition transparent variant will be available exclusively in North America, priced at $679.

Valve also revealed that they are already working on a future version, tentatively referred to as “Steam Deck 2.” The next-generation power upgrade for this upcoming model is estimated to be ready in two or three years, promising even more impressive performance capabilities.

