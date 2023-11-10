Valve Unveils Upgraded Steam Deck with Improved Features

Valve has recently announced an upgraded version of its highly popular Steam Deck, a handheld gaming device that revolutionized portable gaming. The new Steam Deck offers several enhancements, including a lighter design, a larger and brighter OLED screen, improved battery life, enhanced connectivity, and a new cooling system.

Contrary to popular belief, this is not a complete overhaul or a “Steam Deck 2.0.” Instead, the upgrades primarily focus on functionality and aesthetics, while the system and software remain unchanged. One notable improvement, particularly requested users, is the replacement of the LCD screen with an OLED display. The OLED screen delivers vivid colors, deeper blacks, and an improved viewing experience. Despite being only half an inch larger, the overall size of the device remains unchanged.

The upgraded Steam Deck also features a more energy-efficient processor, which works in conjunction with the new cooling system and improved battery to offer extended gameplay sessions. Moreover, memory capacity has been increased, and users can now enjoy up to 1 terabyte of storage. The base model, however, retains the LCD panel and comes with 256 GB of storage.

Valve has expanded its Steam Deck lineup to cater to various user preferences. The options include a 256 GB LCD model priced at $399 USD / £349 GBP and two models with upgraded OLED screens – a 512 GB version available for $549 USD / £479 GBP and a 1 terabyte model priced at $649 USD / £569 GBP. Additionally, a limited-edition “smoky translucent black” Steam Deck with 1 terabyte storage is exclusively available in the United States and Canada for $679 USD / $819 CAD.

Gamers eagerly anticipating the upgraded Steam Deck don’t have to wait long, as the new devices are set to start shipping on November 16. Interested buyers can purchase their preferred model directly from the Steam Deck website.

Overall, Valve’s latest enhancements to the Steam Deck provide gamers with an improved gaming experience, bringing more power, enhanced visuals, and added convenience to the world of portable gaming.

FAQ

1. Can I upgrade the base model to have an OLED screen?

No, the base model of the Steam Deck retains the LCD panel and does not come with an OLED screen. Only the upgraded models offer the OLED display.

2. What is the battery life of the upgraded Steam Deck?

The battery life of the upgraded Steam Deck varies depending on the content being played but offers up to 50% improved battery life compared to the original model.

3. Does the upgraded Steam Deck support Wi-Fi 6E?

Yes, the upgraded Steam Deck features improved connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E, offering faster and more stable wireless connections.

4. Can I expand the storage capacity of the Steam Deck?

Yes, the new Steam Deck allows for storage expansion. The base model comes with 256 GB of storage, while the upgraded models offer up to 1 terabyte. Users can also add additional storage through compatible external storage devices.