Meta AI Uses Public Posts for Training, Excludes Private Data

A Facebook and Instagram parent company, Meta, has utilized public posts from their platforms to train their new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, Meta AI. However, according to Nick Clegg, Meta’s Vice President of Global Affairs, the company has consciously excluded private posts and conversations to prioritize user data protection. In an interview with Reuters, Clegg emphasized that Meta has taken steps to filter private data from public datasets and intentionally avoided using websites like LinkedIn due to privacy considerations.

The technology industry has faced criticism for using unauthorized data from the internet to train their AI models. These models rely on vast amounts of data to summarize information and generate images. Companies are now grappling with how to handle private or copyrighted materials that their AI systems can reproduce, leading to legal battles based on copyright infringement.

The Meta AI chatbot was introduced the social media giant at this year’s Connect conference, which focused on AI dominance compared to previous years’ focus on augmented and virtual reality. The AI assistant was developed using the Llama 2 language model released Meta for public commercial use in July.

The Meta AI assistant is capable of generating text, voice, and images, and will have real-time access to information through a partnership with the Microsoft Bing search engine. Security restrictions have been implemented on the content it can generate, including the prohibition of creating photorealistic images of public figures.

Regarding copyrighted materials, Clegg anticipates legal disputes. Some companies have entered into agreements with content providers or updated their terms of service to avoid reproducing copyrighted images. For example, OpenAI recently signed a six-year contract with Shutterstock to gain access to their image, video, and music libraries.

Source: Reuters

Image Source: Getty Images