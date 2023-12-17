Silicon Valley Developer Faces Setbacks in Massive Development Project

A prominent Silicon Valley developer, Sand Hill Property Company, has announced a significant scaling back of its plans for a massive development project on the site of the former Vallco Mall in Cupertino. The project, known as The Rise, was initially envisioned as a mixed-use development featuring offices, housing, retail, dining, and park spaces. However, high interest rates, rising costs, and project delays have forced Sand Hill to make drastic changes to the original design.

One of the major modifications involves reducing the planned retail space from nearly 430,000 square feet to about 230,000 square feet. The company aims to focus on smaller, “experience-based” retailers and dining operations in order to create a vibrant and dynamic environment. Additionally, the total number of housing units in the project will increase to improve the project’s financial viability. However, the number of affordable homes will be significantly reduced, sparking concerns among housing advocates.

Another notable change is the reduction in the number of residential towers and building heights. The original proposal included seven 240-foot residential towers, but the revised plans now feature three shorter towers and lower buildings to decrease costs and better align with the preferences of residents and city officials.

The scaled-back project also eliminates a planned rooftop park but offers more than seven acres of public park and gathering spaces at street level. This adjustment aims to address past requests from residents and reduce the overall costs of the development.

While Sand Hill hopes to have the planned changes approved through a city review process, the project has faced significant opposition from community members and legal challenges. The fate of the site has been the subject of contentious debate for nearly a decade, with multiple lawsuits and division among residents and city leaders.

If the revised project complies with state laws, it maypass approval from the Cupertino Planning Commission and city council. Sand Hill is optimistic that work on the project could resume in 2024, with the first buildings going vertical in 2025, pending approvals and successful funding.