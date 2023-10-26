Luxury Brands Embrace Chinese Shopping Festivals to Stay Relevant

Luxury brands are adapting to the ever-growing popularity of Chinese shopping festivals to maintain their cultural relevance and cater to the changing consumer sentiment. With the upcoming Double 11 shopping carnival, Valentino has launched a campaign that features its stunning Rockstud handbags and footwear from the Black Tie Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The campaign stars Chinese actress Guan Xiaotong, who has also been promoted from brand spokesperson to brand ambassador for Valentino.

The Double 11 exclusive products are now available on various platforms such as Valentino’s boutiques, website, WeChat Mini Program, and Tmall and JD.com flagship stores. This strategic move not only boosts online traffic for the campaign but also expands Valentino’s reach to a wide range of consumers.

Chinese netizens have shown great enthusiasm for the campaign, with the hashtag “Valentino brand ambassador Guan Xiaotong” gaining over 4.5 million views within just two days. This positive response reflects the growing impact of Chinese influencers and celebrities in driving brand awareness and sales.

In order to entice consumers during the competitive Double 11 shopping festival, luxury brands like Valentino are offering exclusive gifts and discounts without compromising their brand value. Valentino, for instance, provides complimentary gifts such as phone cases made Casetify, Rockstud earrings, and canvas bags with Black Tie prints on its e-commerce channels.

Participation in Chinese shopping festivals has become increasingly important for luxury brands, especially during China’s challenging economic recovery. The country’s recent 4.9 percent year-on-year GDP growth in the third quarter and the 6.8 percent YoY increase in retail sales indicate a positive outlook for retailers and brands.

While luxury brands may not openly reveal their discounts during the shopping festivals, their presence and engagement in these events can enhance their cultural relevance in the market and align them with the evolving consumer sentiment.

Overall, the embrace of Chinese shopping festivals luxury brands demonstrates their adaptability and willingness to cater to the preferences of Chinese consumers. By leveraging the influence of celebrities and offering exclusive gifts, they strive to maintain their position in a competitive market and stay connected with a dynamic consumer base.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the Double 11 shopping carnival?

The Double 11 shopping carnival, also known as Singles’ Day, is an annual shopping event in China that takes place on November 11th. It started as a day to celebrate being single but has transformed into one of the world’s largest online shopping days.

2. How are luxury brands participating in Double 11?

Luxury brands are participating in Double 11 offering exclusive products, gifts, and discounts on various e-commerce platforms. They aim to attract Chinese consumers and increase their sales during this highly competitive shopping festival.

3. Why is it important for luxury brands to participate in Chinese shopping festivals?

Participating in Chinese shopping festivals is essential for luxury brands to maintain their relevance in the market and connect with Chinese consumers. These festivals provide an opportunity to boost brand awareness, engage with influencers, and align with emerging consumer sentiments.

4. How do Chinese influencers and celebrities contribute to brand promotion?

Chinese influencers and celebrities have a significant impact on brand promotion in China. Their endorsements, collaborations, and social media presence help raise awareness, generate buzz, and drive sales for brands. They have a wide reach and influence over consumer preferences and trends.

5. What are the benefits of offering exclusive gifts during shopping festivals?

By offering exclusive gifts during shopping festivals, luxury brands can incentivize consumers to make purchases and create a sense of exclusivity. These gifts enhance the overall shopping experience and can contribute to customer loyalty and brand affinity.