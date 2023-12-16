Join GPblog and Fuel Your Passion for Formula 1

Are you an avid motor racing enthusiast? Can you name the Formula 1 world champions of the past decade and a half? Does your heart race when the lights go green on Sunday afternoons? Do you have a knack for creating captivating social media and video content? If you answered yes to these questions, then we are looking for someone just like you!

At GPblog, we are currently seeking a talented individual who possesses an in-depth understanding of Formula 1 and is a proficient English speaker. This is a remote position that allows you to work from the comfort of your own home.

When you join our team at GPblog, you will be immersed in a dynamic and exciting environment, where growth is the primary focus. Collaborating with a tight-knit group of individuals who share a passion for all things Formula 1, you will contribute to shaping the future of our brand.

Your responsibilities will include:

– Creating and producing captivating short-form videos for platforms such as TikTok and Reels

– Designing eye-catching graphics for daily posts on Instagram and Facebook

– Generating innovative ideas to enhance our social media presence

– Analyzing social media metrics to assess the effectiveness of our content

– Utilizing tools like Adobe Photoshop and/or Figma to bring your creative vision to life

– Working with Adobe Premier Pro to edit and produce engaging video content

To thrive in this role, we are looking for someone who:

– Is incredibly passionate about motor racing

– Possesses strong analytical skills and a university-level mindset

– Is creative, independent, and proactive

– Has extensive experience and a deep understanding of various social media platforms

– Has a keen eye for producing content that captures the attention of our audience

– Is genuinely curious and stays up to date with the latest news and developments in Formula 1

If this sounds like the perfect opportunity for you, don’t hesitate to send your CV and a video sample of your work to [email protected] as soon as possible!

Please note that this vacancy is for the English edition of GPblog. The working hours and salary will be discussed during the application process.