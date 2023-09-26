Armed Man Arrested at Virginia Church on Suspicion of Threats

An individual was apprehended at Park Valley Church in Haymarket, Virginia, after showing up to the Sunday morning services armed with a gun and multiple knives. The arrest was made as part of a joint effort multiple law enforcement agencies. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Rui Jiang, was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, an extra magazine, a folding knife, and a folding “credit card” style knife.

The investigation began when Fairfax County police received a tip from the Anne Arundel County Police Department suggesting that Jiang might be planning an attack on the church. The tip came from a concerned citizen who reported suspicious social media posts made Jiang, which contained vague threats of violence along with images of Park Valley Church.

Anne Arundel police discovered that Jiang was possibly residing in Falls Church and informed Fairfax County police about the concerning posts. Fairfax police visited Jiang’s home, but he was not present. They obtained information about the vehicle he might be driving and shared it with Prince William County police.

Prince William County police, with the assistance of an officer working at the church, located Jiang’s car in the parking lot. Church staff, who had been monitoring Jiang since his arrival, provided information about his activities inside the building. Jiang was apprehended near the entrance without incident.

Jiang has been charged with making threats of bodily harm and carrying a dangerous weapon to a place of religious worship. He is currently being held without bond. An Emergency Substantial Risk Order (ESRO) was issued, and a search warrant was obtained for Jiang’s residence in Falls Church, resulting in the seizure of related documents and electronic items. No additional firearms were found.

The successful outcome of this case was due to the collective effort of law enforcement agencies and the vigilant staff of Park Valley Church. Prince William County police expressed gratitude towards the concerned citizen who reported Jiang’s social media posts and encouraged others to report suspicious activity. Anyone with prior contact with Jiang leading up to this incident is asked to contact Prince William County police.

