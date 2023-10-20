Super Eagles Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho Apologizes to Fans

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has issued an apology to fans following his recent social media outburst. Uzoho received criticism for his performance in the team’s recent friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique, where he conceded easy goals.

After the match, Uzoho posted a picture on Snapchat with the caption “do it if it’s easy” in an attempt to silence the critics. However, realizing his mistake, the goalkeeper took to Twitter the next day to apologize to Nigerian fans.

In his apology, Uzoho acknowledged that his behavior was not appropriate and expressed regret for his actions. He explained that his frustration stemmed from the actions of someone in his circle, although he chose not to reveal their identity.

Uzoho emphasized that he values the support and criticism from the fans, as it helps him to improve and grow as a player. He assured them that he is committed to learning from his mistakes and that their continuous support is crucial to his success.

Apologizing for his behavior, Uzoho expressed his gratitude for the fans’ support throughout his career and vowed to conduct himself in a more respectful manner in the future.

It is important for athletes to handle criticism gracefully, as it is a part of their profession. Accepting constructive feedback can help them reach their full potential and improve their performance on the field.

Source:

– Adegboyega Adeleye