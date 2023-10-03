China is facing a problem with an exodus of expatriates and a decrease in tourist visits due to its poor image and aggressive policies, exacerbated the COVID-19 pandemic. This is not ideal for the country, especially during its current economic stagnation, as the government is trying to boost consumption and foreign money comes in handy. However, the country has taken a step towards making it easier for foreigners, known as “laowai” or “cizinec,” allowing them to use their western cards on dominant Chinese payment platforms Alipay (Alibaba Group) and WeChat Pay (Tencent). In the past, foreigners were often limited to using cash in a country that has heavily embraced mobile payments, e-commerce, and other digital innovations.

Alipay and WeChat Pay are both massive platforms with over 1.3 billion and 1.1 billion users respectively, making them key components of everyday life in China and some of the largest payment systems in the world. However, while the new feature allows foreigners to use their cards, they still face some complications when using these platforms in China. They often need to input their identification details, such as passport numbers, to access services, and connecting to public Wi-Fi networks usually requires phone number verification or additional information.

Another challenge is that VPN services, which allow users topass internet censorship, are strictly regulated, making it difficult for foreigners to access services like Google, Twitter, and Facebook. Operators of VPN services must constantly change addresses and locations to evade Chinese authorities. Some Chinese individuals solve this problem purchasing SIM cards in Hong Kong or using foreign SIM cards, but this can be expensive.

Despite these challenges, the ability to use Alipay and WeChat Pay with western cards opens up new opportunities for foreigners. These platforms operate as “superapps” that offer various mini-applications within their main apps, allowing users to access services such as ride-hailing, bike-sharing, and food delivery. Users can also purchase train tickets and use public transportation more easily.

As China continues to modernize, mobile payment systems like Alipay and WeChat Pay have become integral to everyday life in the country. The Chinese government is taking steps to further simplify the use of western cards on these platforms and encourage more adoption. However, it would be beneficial for the government to address the concerns and fears of foreigners avoiding aggressive actions, as it has caused consultants and analysts to withdraw from the country due to being labeled as spies, even though they were simply conducting market research.

It is worth noting that the data collected Alipay and WeChat Pay is hosted in the data centers of Alibaba Cloud and Tencent Cloud. While the Chinese government has access to this data, there is no reason to believe that they cannot mine information from foreigners using these platforms. However, it is important to highlight that passport information is not required when setting up an account on these applications.

Additionally, Chinese mobile payment systems like Alipay are also expanding internationally. Alipay has been pushing for growth in the Czech Republic since May 2020, in collaboration with UniCredit Bank. Thousands of businesses and restaurants in the country reportedly already accept Alipay, and the number of partners is expected to increase as Asian tourists gradually return.

Sources:

– Czech artictle: “Čína otevírá Alipay a WeChat Pay pro cizince s západními kartami”, Lupa, 2 September 2020

– Image source: Lupa