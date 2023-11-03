Research Boat Lost During Bluff Erosion Survey Sparks Community Support

In a recent research expedition off the coast of Lions Den Gorge Nature Preserve in Grafton, Geoscience PhD student Chelsea Volpano experienced an unexpected setback. During a survey aimed at collecting data on bluff erosion, Volpano lost connection with her research boat. The boat, which was carrying vital equipment for the study, continued moving farther into Lake Michigan due to gusty offshore winds.

Seeking the support of the community, Volpano took to social media to share the news of the lost boat. Her post on Facebook quickly gained traction and has been shared over 2,000 times. Additionally, a pilot from Racine volunteered to conduct an aerial search along the coastline, targeting the areas most likely to reveal the boat’s whereabouts.

A drift simulation conducted the Coast Guard suggests that the research boat is likely still in close proximity to where it was lost, located roughly one to three miles south of Lions Den. This would place the boat along the shoreline of southern Ozaukee or northern Milwaukee counties.

Describing the boat, Volpano notes that it is a bright orange, compact catamaran measuring two feet wide and three feet long. It also features a distinct sensor on top. Should anyone come across the boat, it would be quite noticeable and out of place on the beach.

The ramifications of not retrieving the boat are significant. The data from Monday’s survey would be lost, and further surveys would be impossible to conduct without the necessary equipment. Volpano’s research focuses on understanding how bluffs erode and how sediment moves into the offshore, which ultimately affects the vulnerability of bluffs during storms. The findings from this research would provide valuable insights into erosion patterns across the Great Lakes, potentially informing future policy decisions.

Volpano urges anyone who discovers the lost boat to contact her via email at [email protected]. She is actively engaging with the community through her posts on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. The support and assistance of the community are crucial in ensuring the successful recovery of the boat and the valuable data it holds.