Arrests Made in Uttar Pradesh for Pro-Palestine Social Media Posts

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have made arrests in connection to social media posts expressing support for Palestine. 23-year-old Suhail Ansari, a Muslim cleric, was arrested in Hamirpur, while another cleric named Atif Chowdhary is being sought police. Both have been charged under the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between groups. Additionally, a doctor named Parmendra Maheshwari was booked in Bareilly for making objectionable comments against Muslims on WhatsApp. He has been charged under the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between groups and deliberately insulting religious beliefs.

These arrests come after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath directed officials to take strict action against those engaging in activities contrary to the views of the Indian government. The Chief Minister ordered that no controversial statements should be made, whether on social media or in religious places. The government has emphasized the need for unity and peace, particularly in the context of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Ministry of External Affairs in India has maintained its longstanding position in support of an independent Palestine. While expressing support for Palestine, the Indian government has also condemned the cross-border assault Hamas on Israel as a terrorist attack. The government has called for the resumption of direct negotiations and the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestine living peacefully alongside Israel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his statements, has expressed shock at the attacks in Israel and reaffirmed India’s solidarity with the country. He strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in numerous casualties, with thousands of Palestinians and Israelis losing their lives. Israel has implemented a siege on Gaza, while launching airstrikes and cutting off essential supplies to the region.

