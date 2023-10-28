UTSA Roadrunners Look to Dominate AAC Showdown Against East Carolina Pirates

The UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) are gearing up for an exciting AAC matchup against the East Carolina Pirates (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Alamodome. The game is expected to kick off at 3:30 PM ET.

If you’re a fan looking to catch all the action, make sure to tune in to ESPN+ for the live broadcast. ESPN+ will provide a thrilling live stream of the game, allowing viewers to experience the excitement from the comfort of their own homes. To access the live stream, sign up for a free trial of ESPN+ today.

The Roadrunners are entering the contest with confidence after their recent 36-10 victory against the Florida Atlantic Owls. With a solid offensive performance, UTSA has been averaging 394.6 yards per game, ranking 71st in the FBS, and allowing 371.3 yards per game on defense.

On the offensive side, the Roadrunners have been particularly impressive with their passing game, averaging 238.4 passing yards per game and ranking 59th in the FBS. However, their defense has struggled in defending against the pass, allowing an average of 241.1 passing yards per game.

When it comes to the rushing game, UTSA has managed to maintain a decent ground attack, ranking 66th in run offense with 156.1 rushing yards per game. Defensively, they have been more successful in stopping the run, allowing only 130.1 rushing yards per game.

As for the East Carolina Pirates, they are coming off a tough loss against the same opponent as UTSA, the Florida Atlantic Owls. The Pirates have struggled offensively this season, ranking among the bottom 25 units in total offense with only 274.0 total yards per game.

Defensively, East Carolina has performed slightly better, surrendering an average of 329.7 total yards per game, ranking 29th in the FBS. However, their passing game has been a weak point, ranking 15th-worst in passing yards per game with only 161.0 yards.

Despite their offensive struggles, the Pirates have demonstrated some strength in their rushing game, averaging 113.0 rushing yards per game. Defensively, they have been effective in limiting their opponents’ rushing game, allowing only 119.4 rushing yards per game.

Key Players to Watch

For UTSA, keep an eye on quarterback Frank Harris, who has been a standout performer this season. He has thrown for 1,193 yards, completing 66.7% of his passes. Running back Kevorian Barnes has been a force on the ground, accumulating 469 rushing yards, while receiver Joshua Cephus has been a reliable target with 496 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

East Carolina’s key players include quarterback Alex Flinn, who has thrown for 718 yards this season, and running back Rahjai Harris, the team’s leading rusher with 249 yards. Wide receiver Chase Sowell has been a standout with 295 receiving yards.

As the showdown between the Roadrunners and Pirates approaches, both teams will be looking to make a statement. Be sure to tune in to ESPN+ for the live stream and witness the excitement unfold.

FAQ

When and where is the UTSA vs. East Carolina game?

The game will take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the Alamodome.

What channel is broadcasting the game?

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Can I watch the game online?

Yes, you can stream the game live on ESPN+. Start your free trial today to access the live stream.