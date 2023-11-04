Exciting Clash Between Utah Utes and Arizona State Sun Devils

The highly anticipated matchup between the No. 18 Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils is set to take place on November 4, 2023, at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Football fans are in for a thrilling game as these Pac-12 foes go head-to-head.

Utah comes into this game after a tough loss against the Oregon Ducks, where they were defeated 35-6. Despite their offensive struggles, ranking at 107th in the nation with 332.3 yards per game, the Utes have showcased a strong defensive presence, holding their opponents to just 307.3 yards per game, which ranks them 18th overall. On the defensive side, their rush defense has been exceptional, giving up an average of only 86.0 rushing yards per game, making them the ninth-best team in the FBS. However, their offense has struggled, particularly in the passing game, averaging just 159.3 passing yards per game, which places them at the 13th-worst spot. Points have also been hard to come for the Utes, as they rank 25th-worst in the FBS in scoring offense with 21.3 points per game.

On the other side, the Arizona State Sun Devils have had a challenging season as well. They also suffered a loss against the Oregon Ducks, with a final score of 35-6. Offensively, the Sun Devils have gained an average of 363.4 total yards per game, placing them at the 86th spot. Their passing game has been more successful, averaging 252.6 passing yards per contest, ranking them 49th in the nation. Defensively, they have struggled against the pass, allowing 236.5 passing yards per game, which puts them at the 84th spot. However, their rush defense has been solid, conceding only 104.6 rushing yards per game, making them the 19th-best team in the FBS. Scoring has been a challenge for the Sun Devils as well, ranking 16th-worst with just 19.6 points per game.

Both teams have key players to watch for. The Utes rely on the arm of Bryson Barnes, who has thrown for 769 yards and four touchdowns this season. Ja’Quinden Jackson and Jaylon Glover provide a strong rushing attack, while Devaughn Vele and Money Parks are reliable targets in the passing game. The Sun Devils’ offense is led Trenton Bourguet, who has thrown for 1,196 yards, and Cameron Skattebo, who has been a threat both on the ground and through the air. Elijhah Badger and Jalin Conyers have been consistent contributors in the receiving game.

Football enthusiasts won’t want to miss this Pac-12 showdown between the Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils. Tune in to see which team will come out on top in this exciting clash of rivals.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the game between Utah and Arizona State?

The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Where will the game be played?

The game will be played at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

What time does the game start?

Kickoff is set for 2:00 PM ET.

What channel is broadcasting the game?

The game will be broadcast live on PACN.

Can I watch the game online?

Yes, you can stream the game live on Fubo starting a free trial today.