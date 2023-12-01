TikTok Request for Emergency Stay Rejected Utah Supreme Court

TikTok’s request for an emergency stay in Utah has been denied the state’s top court. The court’s decision paves the way for TikTok to be obligated to provide documents and data to investigators. Justice Jill Pohlman filed an order on Thursday night, stating that the Utah Supreme Court would not grant TikTok’s stay.

This decision comes after a lower court judge also rejected a similar request. TikTok had sought a halt to investigative subpoena demands while it pursued appeals to the Utah Supreme Court. However, the judge ruled in favor of the Utah Attorney General’s Office and set a deadline of December 1, 5 pm for TikTok to hand over the requested information.

While TikTok claims to be cooperating with the state, it contends that the information being sought is too broad. During the court proceedings, it was revealed that there might be additional investigations into the social media platform in Utah.

Although TikTok still has other pending appeals before the Utah Supreme Court, the company argues that once Utah filed a lawsuit against it, the subpoenas lost their validity. The state has accused TikTok of employing addictive algorithms that harm the mental health of youth and of being less than transparent about its business practices, allegedly violating consumer protection laws.

It is worth noting that Utah has also filed a separate lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, claiming that these platforms have caused harm to the mental health of the state’s youth.

