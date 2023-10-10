Utah Sues TikTok, Accusing the App of Harming Children

Utah has filed a lawsuit against Chinese-owned app TikTok, claiming that the platform is intentionally causing harm to children encouraging them to spend excessive amounts of time on the short-video sharing app. State Attorney General Sean Reyes accused TikTok of lying to young users about the safety of the app and exploiting them into compulsively checking and watching videos, leading to negative effects on their mental health, physical development, family life, and social relationships.

The lawsuit alleges that TikTok’s videos utilize powerful algorithms and manipulative design features that resemble slot machines, resulting in young consumers becoming addicted to the app. Utah is seeking civil penalties and an injunction to prevent TikTok from violating state laws that protect consumers from deceptive business practices.

This lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal actions against TikTok in the United States. The U.S. Congress has been considering legislation that would give the Biden administration the authority to restrict or ban the app due to concerns about potential spying. TikTok, which has more than 150 million U.S. users, has repeatedly denied allegations of improper data usage.

Utah’s lawsuit follows a similar action filed Indiana in December, which is currently pending in state court. Additionally, Arkansas sued both TikTok and Meta (formerly known as Facebook) in March, accusing the companies of promoting addictive platforms.

In related news, a judge is set to hear arguments in TikTok’s lawsuit against Montana’s state ban on the app’s use before it takes effect on January 1. The ban was enacted due to spying concerns raised the state’s legislature.

Several Republican lawmakers have previously expressed concerns about TikTok, citing the exposure of children to inappropriate content through the app’s algorithmic recommendations.

