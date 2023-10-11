Utah Joins the Fight: Sues TikTok for Allegedly Baiting Children and Misrepresenting Safety

Utah has become the latest state to take legal action against TikTok, joining Montana, Indiana, and Arkansas in the battle against the social media giant. Utah’s governor, Spencer J. Cox, and attorney general, Sean D. Reyes, announced a lawsuit against TikTok, accusing the company of illegally enticing children into addictive and harmful use, misrepresenting the app’s safety features, and deceptively claiming independence from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Both Cox and Reyes expressed their frustration with TikTok’s practices and emphasized the need to protect Utah’s youth. Reyes specifically called out TikTok for jeopardizing the well-being and innocence of children, stating that the company would only change its behavior when faced with legal consequences.

At the time of writing, TikTok had not yet issued a response to the lawsuit.

This legal action follows similar battles in Montana, Indiana, and Arkansas, as states increasingly raise concerns about the app’s impact on young users. Montana has already announced plans to ban TikTok, although the company is disputing the decision.

The lawsuits highlight the growing scrutiny around TikTok’s practices and the potential harm it may cause to its users, particularly children. As the legal battles continue, it remains to be seen how TikTok will respond and whether other states will join the fight against the popular social media platform.

