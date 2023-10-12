TikTok Faces New Lawsuit in Utah Over Child Exploitation Allegations

Utah has joined the list of US states taking legal action against TikTok for allegedly harming children on its platform. Reuters reports that Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has filed a lawsuit against the popular social media app, accusing it of using “highly powerful algorithms and manipulative design features” that exploit children into spending excessive amounts of time on the platform.

The lawsuit claims that TikTok, which has more than 150 million users in the US, is misleading children and their parents falsely advertising the app as safe. According to Reyes, the prolonged use of TikTok can have detrimental effects on children’s mental and physical well-being. He argues that the app’s design features, many of which resemble slot machines, are designed to keep users hooked and encourage compulsive behavior.

This latest lawsuit follows similar legal actions brought the states of Indiana and Arkansas against TikTok. These lawsuits aim to limit the app’s influence and protect children from potential harm. The state of California also recently attempted to enforce a law safeguarding children’s internet use, but its efforts were blocked a federal judge.

In response to the allegations, TikTok has stated that it implements industry-leading measures to protect young users. The app automatically limits usage to 60 minutes for users under 18 and provides parental controls for teenager accounts. However, the ongoing investigation the state of Utah seeks civil penalties and an injunction to prevent TikTok from engaging in deceptive practices that violate state law.

The debate over TikTok’s impact on children’s well-being and online safety is an ongoing concern. While the outcome of these lawsuits remains uncertain, they shed light on the need for greater regulation and protection for young users in the rapidly evolving world of social media.

