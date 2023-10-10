Utah Files Lawsuit Against TikTok for “Baiting” Children into Unhealthy Social Media Habits

Utah has taken legal action against popular social media app TikTok, accusing the company of enticing children into addictive and harmful social media behaviors. The lawsuit claims that TikTok deceives users misrepresenting the app’s safety and falsely portraying itself as separate from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Governor Spencer Cox, a Republican, announced the lawsuit during a press conference, emphasizing the need for social media companies to take responsibility for protecting children. Similar lawsuits have been filed Arkansas and Indiana, and the US Supreme Court is also expected to rule on whether state attempts to regulate social media platforms violate the constitution.

The primary concern highlighted in the Utah lawsuit is public health, particularly regarding mental health issues in children. The lawsuit cites research indicating that children who spend more than three hours per day on social media are twice as likely to experience poor mental health, including anxiety and depression.

According to Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, TikTok’s algorithmic features are designed to engage children continuously with highly curated content, making it challenging for them to disengage. He compared this behavior to a “cruel slot machine” that captures children’s attention and refuses to let go.

The lawsuit aims to compel TikTok to change its practices and impose fines and penalties to fund educational efforts aimed at addressing the harm done to Utah children. TikTok has responded stating that it already has measures in place to safeguard young users, such as a 60-minute time limit for users under 18 and parental controls for teen accounts.

Earlier this year, Utah passed laws that restrict children and teens’ use of social media apps like TikTok, including imposing a digital curfew and requiring parental consent for signing up. However, these laws have raised concerns about potential privacy violations and their impact on the mental health of LGBT+ children.

