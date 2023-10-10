Utah Files Lawsuit Against TikTok for Allegedly Baiting Children into Addiction

Utah has joined Arkansas and Indiana as the latest US state to file a lawsuit against popular social media platform TikTok. The state alleges that the company is “baiting” children into addictive and unhealthy social media habits. The lawsuit claims that TikTok lures children into spending hours on the app, misrepresents its safety measures, and deceptively presents itself as independent of its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

The Utah lawsuit highlights public health concerns, stating that research has shown that children who spend more than three hours a day on social media double their risk of poor mental health, including anxiety and depression. Utah attorney general Sean Reyes described TikTok’s algorithm features as “a cruel slot machine that hooks kids’ attention and does not let them go.”

The lawsuit seeks to force TikTok to change its behavior and imposes fines and penalties to fund educational efforts and address the harm done to Utah children. In response, TikTok spokesperson Alex Haurek stated that the platform has industry-leading safeguards for young people, including a 60-minute time limit for users under 18 and parental controls for teen accounts.

Earlier this year, Utah became the first state to pass laws aiming to limit children and teen use of social media apps like TikTok. These laws, set to take effect next year, include a digital curfew for minors, requiring parental consent for signing up on social media apps, and age verification of all Utah users. However, child advocates express concerns about potential harm to children’s mental health, particularly for LGBT+ children who may face non-accepting parents.

In conclusion, Utah’s lawsuit against TikTok highlights the alleged negative impact of the app on children’s mental health. The state seeks to hold social media companies accountable and promote the well-being of its young population.

