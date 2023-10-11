TikTok Faces Lawsuit in Utah Over Allegations of Misrepresentation and Harm to Children

Utah’s Division of Consumer Protection (UDCP) has filed a lawsuit against popular social media app TikTok, accusing it of being addictive and harmful to children. The state claims that TikTok deceptively conceals its relationship with its parent company, ByteDance, which is based in China. This lawsuit is part of a larger trend in the United States, where governments and organizations have taken legal action and imposed bans on TikTok due to concerns of espionage.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox stated that TikTok misleads parents portraying its app as safe for children. He further alleges that TikTok manipulates young users into addictive and unhealthy behaviors in order to generate more advertising revenue. The lawsuit contends that TikTok violates the Utah Consumer Sales Practices Act (UCSPA) profiting from the addictive nature of the app and misrepresenting its safety measures and policies. Additionally, TikTok falsely claims to be based in the US rather than being controlled ByteDance in China.

Similar accusations have been made against TikTok in other parts of the US. Last year, Indiana also sued the app over similar allegations. In June, a Maryland school district filed a lawsuit against TikTok and other tech giants, claiming their contributions to the “mental health crisis” among students. Furthermore, Montana recently implemented a ban on TikTok, which the app is currently seeking to overturn through legal means.

In addition to the lawsuit against TikTok, Utah passed a law earlier this year that requires parental consent for children to use social media platforms, reflecting a broader trend of increased censorship in the country.

The UDCP’s lawsuit calls for a jury trial and seeks to restrain TikTok from violating the UCSPA. The state also demands that TikTok cover the legal fees of the lawsuit, pay restitution and damages exceeding $300,000, and face additional civil penalties of $300,000.

Sources:

– Utah’s Division of Consumer Protection

– The Verge