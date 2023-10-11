TikTok Faces Lawsuit for Violating Consumer Protection Laws in Utah

Utah Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against TikTok Inc., alleging that the popular social media app violates consumer protection laws in the state. According to the complaint, TikTok is accused of harming children through addiction, depression, and dangerous challenges.

The lawsuit alleges that TikTok’s addictive nature is due to its “dopamine-inducing algorithm” that resembles a slot machine. This algorithm is designed to maximize engagement among younger audiences, targeting their vulnerability and potentially leading to addiction. The app’s endless scroll feature is said to create a filter bubble, continuously presenting related and increasingly extreme content to users.

Utah Attorney General claims that TikTok has misled consumers giving a false impression that the app is safe and appropriate for children. The lawsuit argues that the company violated the Utah Consumer Sales Practices Act deceiving consumers into believing that the app is beneficial and harmless.

TikTok has faced criticism and legal challenges worldwide due to concerns surrounding user safety, privacy, and content moderation. But this lawsuit in Utah marks a significant step as it specifically focuses on how the app affects children’s well-being.

The attorney general’s office is seeking monetary damages and an injunction against the company, urging TikTok to change its practices to ensure the safety of its young users. This lawsuit brings attention to the need for stricter regulations and consumer protection measures in the rapidly growing social media industry.

TikTok has not yet responded to the lawsuit. As this legal battle unfolds, it raises important questions about the responsibility of social media platforms to safeguard their users, particularly vulnerable children, from potential harm.

