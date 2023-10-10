Utah Sues TikTok, Alleging Addiction to Children and Misrepresentation of Chinese Ties

Utah has become the latest state to file a lawsuit against TikTok, alleging that the popular social media platform is addictive to children and has deceptively downplayed its ties to China. Governor Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes announced the suit, stating that after an extensive investigation, the state found TikTok to be “illegally baits children into addictive and unhealthy use, blatantly misrepresents the app’s safety, and deceptively portrays itself as independent of its China-based parent company ByteDance.”

The lawsuit highlights TikTok’s popularity among Utah’s youth and claims that the app’s deceptive practices harm children’s mental health, physical development, family dynamics, and social lives. The state argues that TikTok violated consumer protection laws developing an addictive product and misleading users and parents about its safety. It also accuses the company of misleading consumers about its association with ByteDance, despite TikTok being heavily controlled the Chinese parent company.

The concern over TikTok’s ties to China and data privacy is not new. The app has faced scrutiny in the United States over fears that user data could be accessed the Chinese government. The federal government has already banned TikTok on government-owned devices due to national security concerns, and many states have followed suit. Montana, for instance, has issued a statewide ban on TikTok set to go into effect in January, although it is currently being challenged in court.

Utah’s lawsuit against TikTok is another significant legal action taken against the social media platform, emphasizing the need for accountability in the tech industry. The state aims to hold social media companies responsible for the harms they cause, particularly with regards to children’s mental health. This lawsuit may set a precedent for future actions against tech companies that prioritize profit over user well-being.

