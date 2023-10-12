Utah Joins Lawsuit Against TikTok, Alleging Harmful Effects on Children

Utah has become the latest state to file a lawsuit against social media app TikTok, claiming that the platform is enticing children into addictive and unhealthy social media behaviors. The lawsuit alleges that TikTok misrepresents its safety measures and falsely presents itself as an independent company separate from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Governor Spencer Cox announced the lawsuit at a press conference, emphasizing the need for social media companies to protect children and take meaningful action. Similar lawsuits have been filed in Arkansas and Indiana, and Montana recently enacted a law banning TikTok, which the company has challenged as unconstitutional.

TikTok argues that such laws are based on baseless speculation about the Chinese government’s access to user data. The company is currently facing scrutiny from the U.S. Supreme Court over whether state regulations on social media platforms violate the Constitution.

The Utah lawsuit cites research that highlights the negative impact of excessive social media use on children’s mental health. It claims that children spending more than three hours a day on social media double their risk of experiencing anxiety and depression.

To address these concerns, Utah has passed laws that aim to regulate children and teen usage of social media apps, including TikTok. These laws, set to take effect next year, will require minors to get parental consent to sign up for social media platforms and will impose a digital curfew on individuals under 18. Companies will also be required to verify the ages of their Utah-based users.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes criticized TikTok’s algorithm features, which he described as keeping children hooked on the app with endless, curated content. The lawsuit seeks to hold TikTok accountable for its actions, imposing fines and penalties to fund education efforts and address the harm caused to Utah children.

Overall, Utah’s lawsuit against TikTok reflects the growing concern about the effects of excessive social media use on children’s mental health and the need for greater regulation to ensure their safety.

