Utah Files Lawsuit Alleging TikTok “Baits” Children into Unhealthy Social Media Habits

Utah has joined the ranks of states suing TikTok for allegedly enticing children into addictive and unhealthy social media behavior. The state claims that the video-sharing platform not only hooks children into spending excessive amounts of time on the app, but also misrepresents its safety features and falsely presents itself as independent of its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Governor Spencer Cox, a Republican, stated during a news conference that the state aims to hold social media companies accountable for their failure to adequately protect children: “We will prevail in holding social media companies accountable any means necessary.” The lawsuit was filed in state court in Salt Lake City.

This legal action comes in the wake of similar lawsuits filed Arkansas and Indiana. Additionally, the U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering the constitutionality of state attempts to regulate social media platforms like Facebook, X, and TikTok.

The Utah lawsuit emphasizes public health concerns, citing research that links excessive social media use to poor mental health in children. The lawsuit claims that spending more than three hours a day on social media doubles the risk of anxiety and depression for children. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes described TikTok’s algorithm as a “cruel slot machine” designed to keep children engaged and hooked on the platform.

The lawsuit seeks to compel TikTok to change its practices, as well as impose fines and penalties to fund education efforts and address the harm caused to Utah’s children. TikTok spokesperson Hilary McQuaide did not provide immediate comment on the lawsuit.

Earlier this year, Utah became the first state to pass laws aimed at limiting children and teenagers’ use of social media apps like TikTok. These laws, scheduled to take effect next year, include a digital curfew for individuals under 18 and require parental consent for minors to sign up for social media. Tech companies will also be required to verify the ages of their Utah users and grant parents access to their children’s accounts and private messages.

However, some child advocates have expressed concerns about the potential negative impact on children’s mental health caused the lack of privacy. It is particularly worrying for LGBTQ+ children whose parents may not be accepting of their identity. The debate centers around striking a balance between protecting children and respecting their privacy.

Sources:

– Utah Governor’s Office

– Utah Attorney General’s Office

– Associated Press