Utah Joins Legal Battle Against TikTok, Citing Harmful Effects on Children’s Mental Health

Utah has become the latest state to take legal action against popular social media platform TikTok, joining Arkansas and Indiana in filing a lawsuit. The lawsuit accuses TikTok of luring children into addictive social media habits and misrepresenting its safety features. It also alleges that the company conceals its ties to its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

The primary concern highlighted in the lawsuit is the impact of excessive social media use on children’s mental health. Research has shown that children who spend more than three hours a day on social media are at a higher risk of experiencing mental health issues, including anxiety and depression. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has likened TikTok’s algorithmic features to a “cruel slot machine,” designed to keep children engaged with highly curated content and making it difficult for them to disengage from the platform.

The lawsuit seeks to compel TikTok to change its allegedly harmful practices and imposes fines and penalties. The funds collected from these fines would be allocated towards educational efforts and addressing the damage inflicted on Utah children.

This legal action comes after Utah passed groundbreaking legislation earlier this year to limit the use of social media apps children and teenagers. The new laws, which are set to take effect soon, include measures such as implementing a digital curfew for individuals under 18, requiring parental consent for minors to sign up for social media apps, and mandating age verification for all Utah-based users.

While these regulations aim to protect children, some critics have expressed concerns about their potential impact on privacy, particularly for LGBTQ+ youth. They worry that these measures could deprive these individuals of privacy, especially if their parents are not accepting of their identities.

TikTok has not yet publicly responded to the lawsuit. However, the legal battles faced the social media platform highlight the growing concern among states regarding the impact of social media on children and the potential need for stricter regulations in this area.

Sources:

– AP

– Research on the impact of social media use on children’s mental health