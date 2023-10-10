Utah Files Lawsuit Against TikTok, Alleging Harm to Teenage Users

The state of Utah has filed a lawsuit against social media giant TikTok, claiming that the platform has caused harm to teenage users. The announcement was made Governor Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes. The lawsuit comes as part of Utah’s ongoing efforts to hold social media companies accountable for the impact they have on children and youth.

Governor Cox emphasized that Utah is committed to protecting children from the negative effects of social media and that this is not a partisan issue. He stated that the state will not tolerate social media companies failing to take appropriate action to safeguard children. The goal is to hold these companies accountable through any means necessary.

Utah has already taken several steps to address the impact of social media on young people. This includes launching a media campaign to raise awareness about the harms and passing legislation to restrict the operations of social media companies within the state.

Attorney General Reyes revealed that the lawsuit against TikTok is the result of a year-long investigation. The complaint alleges that TikTok has violated the trust of Utah residents as well as multiple provisions of the Utah Consumer Sales Practices Act. The state is seeking injunctive relief to force TikTok to change its behavior. Additionally, fines and penalties will be used to support education, mitigation, and repair of the damage caused to Utah children.

One of the key allegations in the lawsuit is that TikTok’s algorithm intentionally creates addictive behavior continuously presenting highly curated content to children who struggle to disengage. TikTok is accused of targeting children and misleading parents falsely claiming to take proactive steps to moderate content and mitigate harm. However, the platform allows disturbing content and dangerous challenges to reach children without adequate measures to prevent it.

Furthermore, TikTok is accused of harvesting large amounts of personal data from children without their consent. The company is also accused of non-compliance with investigative subpoenas.

This is not the first lawsuit targeting TikTok, as Indiana filed two lawsuits against the company earlier this year. Attorney General Reyes emphasized that Utah’s efforts to hold TikTok accountable will continue beyond this lawsuit.

Source: [KSL 5 TV](https://www.ksl.com/article/50301749/utah-gov-files-lawsuit-against-tiktok-alleging-harm-to-teenagers)