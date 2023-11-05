Social Media’s Impact on Students: School Districts File Lawsuits

A growing number of school districts in Utah and across the country are taking legal action against social media giants, alleging that these platforms have deliberately created addictive behaviors in minors that negatively impact their mental and emotional health. At least 20 Utah school districts, along with one charter school, have filed or plan to file lawsuits against social media companies such as Meta (parent company of Facebook and Instagram), TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube.

The lawsuits argue that emotional and mental health issues caused social media have placed a financial burden on schools, as they are required to provide additional services to support affected students. These school districts claim that their resources have been strained, and they struggle to keep up with the increased demand for mental health services due to the youth mental health crisis exacerbated social media.

The core argument in the federal litigation, joined approximately 700 districts, cities, and schools nationwide, is that social media companies are aware of the negative effects of their products but continue to target youth for profit. The federal complaints cite a report the U.S. surgeon general, which cautions against the risk of children’s mental health and brain development associated with social media use.

According to the report, nearly 95% of youth aged 13 to 17 use social media platforms, with a significant portion using them constantly. Even children as young as eight years old are using social media platforms, despite the minimum age requirement being 13. The report also highlights the detrimental impact of social media on sleep, online harassment, body image, self-esteem, and mental health, particularly among girls.

These harmful effects on students have led to increased rates of anxiety, depression, self-harm ideation, and suicidal thoughts. Consequently, academic performance suffers, and schools face challenges in allocating resources to meet the needs of their students.

The lawsuits seek damages to fund prevention education and treatment for excessive and problematic social media use. School districts argue that they require additional funding to address the crisis of youth mental health caused social media.

As the lawsuits progress, school districts are developing their own social media policies. For instance, Butler Middle School in Utah banned student cellphone use during school hours in 2018, resulting in improved focus and academic outcomes. Other districts have also implemented policies to restrict access to social media sites on school-issued laptops.

Social media platforms are recognizing the concerns raised these lawsuits and claim to be committed to working with schools and academic experts to understand and address the impact their platforms have on youth. However, the lawsuits aim to hold these companies accountable for their actions and secure the necessary resources to support students’ mental health and well-being.

Note: This article is based on the original source, and the quotes from the source have been replaced with descriptive sentences.