New Rules Proposed in Utah to Regulate Youth Access to Social Media

The state of Utah is taking steps to regulate youth access to social media platforms. In an effort to protect children from potential harm, the Utah Division of Consumer Protection has released a proposed rule that would require social media companies to verify the age of users and obtain parental consent before allowing them to open an account.

The proposed Social Media Regulation Act aims to ensure that social media platforms prioritize the safety and privacy of youth in Utah. The rule suggests the use of existing technologies to accurately verify the age of users, such as validating mobile telephone subscriber information, using dynamic knowledge-based authentication, or estimating age based on the date the account was created. Social media companies would have 72 hours to verify a user’s age and obtain parental consent, with confirmation provided to the parent or guardian.

The rule is currently open for public comment until February 5, 2024, after which it may be revised or enforced. Social media companies would have until March 1, 2024, to comply with the regulations, with potential fines of up to $2,500 per violation for non-compliance.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox expressed the importance of prioritizing the safety and well-being of children, stating, “The health and well-being of our kids is at stake, and we take that seriously.” The state has shown increasing concern about the potential harms of social media on children, recently filing a lawsuit against TikTok for alleged addictive algorithms and deceptive practices. The state is pursuing a contempt of court citation against TikTok for failing to comply with subpoenas from the Department of Commerce.

This proposed rule aims to strike a balance between protecting youth and providing social media platforms with flexibility in implementing age verification methods. By ensuring that social media companies prioritize safety and privacy, Utah hopes to create a safer online environment for its young residents.

Definitions:

– Social Media Regulation Act: Proposed legislation in Utah that aims to regulate youth access to social media platforms.

Sources:

– Utah Division of Consumer Protection, Utah Department of Commerce

– Governor Spencer Cox

– Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes