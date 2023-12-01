New Utah Lawsuit Indicates Growing Concerns Over Social Media Platforms

Amidst mounting concerns over the impact of social media on users, the state of Utah is intensifying its investigations into popular social media platform TikTok. Utah’s Division of Consumer Protection has filed a lawsuit against TikTok, alleging that the company has developed addictive algorithms and provided misleading information to investigators. The state has accused TikTok of posing potential risks to the mental health of Utah’s youth.

Judge Mark Kouris of the Third District Court dismissed TikTok’s request to delay the deadline for providing documents and data to the Division of Consumer Protection. The court believes that TikTok will not suffer any irreparable harm complying with the subpoenas. While TikTok argues that the investigative subpoenas have lost their power and that the state can obtain information through normal discovery methods, the court maintains that TikTok should have complied with the original deadline.

In the courtroom, both the Utah Attorney General’s Office and TikTok were questioned about the possibility of additional investigations into the platform. TikTok’s attorney, Jacey Skinner, acknowledged that she was uncertain about potential future investigations but argued that the information sought through the subpoenas was relevant to the current lawsuit.

Outside of the courtroom, officials from the Division of Consumer Protection and the Utah Attorney General’s Office refused to comment on any ongoing investigations, emphasizing their focus on acquiring information for existing cases.

Utah’s state government has been proactively addressing concerns related to social media platforms. Governor Spencer Cox and the State Legislature have pursued both litigation and legislation to protect Utah’s youth. The state has implemented age-verification laws and restrictions on targeted advertising to safeguard younger users. Additionally, the Utah Attorney General’s Office has filed a separate lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, making similar allegations regarding the negative impact on the mental health of young Utah residents.

Considering the increasing number of actions taken the state of Utah against social media platforms, it is clear that there is a growing unease surrounding these platforms and their potential effects on mental health and well-being.

