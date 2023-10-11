The State of Utah Sues TikTok Over Alleged Harmful Social Media Practices

The state of Utah has filed a lawsuit against TikTok, claiming that the company is enticing children and teenagers into harmful social media habits. The lawsuit alleges that TikTok uses highly powerful algorithms and manipulative design features to create addictive and unhealthy habits among its users. Utah further claims that the company misrepresents the app’s safety and deceitfully presents itself as independent from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

The lawsuit is part of a larger effort lawmakers to regulate and hold social media companies accountable for their content and the protection of users’ private data. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes emphasized that the state’s top priority is to protect children. Public health concerns and research showing the negative impact of social media on children’s mental health were cited as reasons for the lawsuit.

Utah is seeking to stop TikTok’s alleged illegal business practices, which it claims violate the state’s consumer protection laws. The state is also calling for fines and penalties to be imposed on TikTok, with the intention of using the funds for educational efforts and to deter other social media companies from committing similar violations in the future.

In response to the lawsuit, TikTok spokesperson Alex Haurek stated that the company is committed to ensuring the safety of its users. TikTok has implemented safeguards for young people, including a 60-minute time limit for users under 18 and parental controls for teenage accounts.

This lawsuit from Utah follows similar actions taken Arkansas and Indiana. Lawmakers and school officials have been increasingly critical of social media companies and their impact on mental health and privacy. TikTok has faced bipartisan scrutiny due to national and state security concerns, resulting in bans on the app in many governmental and state-owned devices.

Source:

– The Associated Press