Utah Files Lawsuit Against TikTok Over Child Safety Concerns

Utah has taken legal action against TikTok, alleging that the popular video app knowingly utilizes technology to keep children engaged with potentially harmful content. Governor Spencer Cox expressed his concerns regarding the impact on children and emphasized the need to address these harms.

The consumer protection lawsuit, filed in Salt Lake City state court, claims that TikTok employs algorithms to target children with violent and distressing material through its recommendation engine. This strategy aims to keep children engaged on the app, despite the known mental health risks associated with excessive social media use.

In response to the allegations, TikTok defended its safety measures for young users, stating that it has safeguards such as a 60-minute time limit for users under 18 and parental controls for teen accounts. The app’s spokesperson assured their commitment to tackling industry-wide challenges in order to maintain a safe community.

The lawsuit highlights several technological aspects used TikTok to captivate users, including “infinite scroll,” which continuously provides fresh videos, and “filter bubbles,” which present users with more extreme content based on their interests. The state of Utah accuses the app of profiting from addicting children and knowingly disregarding the harm caused addiction.

Utah also alleges that TikTok fails to verify users’ ages, inadequately handles child abuse sexual material and clips related to self-harm and eating disorders, neglects to address negative mental health effects of social media on teens, and does not effectively screen out potential child predators. The state further claims that TikTok misleads the public about its commitment to protecting children, as well as its ties to China, where the app originated in 2017.

The lawsuit seeks corrective action and damages exceeding $300,000. Other states, such as Arkansas and Indiana, have also filed similar lawsuits against TikTok. Although Montana has banned the app, creators and TikTok have contested the decision.

Overall, Utah’s legal action against TikTok sheds light on the ongoing concerns surrounding the app’s impact on children and the potential risks associated with excessive exposure to its content.

Algorithm – A set of rules or procedures used a computer program to solve a problem or perform a task.

