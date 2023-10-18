Judge Finds TikTok in Contempt of Court, Demands Compliance with Subpoenas

A judge has ruled that TikTok, the popular social media platform, is in contempt of court for failing to comply with a series of subpoenas issued the state of Utah. In the hearing held on Wednesday, 3rd District Court Judge Mark Kouris stated that TikTok is in breach and ordered the company to address the contempt charge. TikTok has been given until December 1st to comply with the state’s subpoenas.

The subpoenas were issued Utah’s Department of Commerce and its Division of Consumer Protection as part of an ongoing investigation into social media companies. Specifically, they sought information regarding TikTok’s practices and how it caters to young users. The state of Utah has accused TikTok of not fully cooperating with the subpoenas.

TikTok’s attorneys have denied any refusal to comply with the subpoenas, citing that some of them became irrelevant when Utah filed a lawsuit against the company. In the lawsuit, the state alleges that TikTok has violated consumer protection laws creating addictive algorithms that harm the mental health of young users. Additionally, Utah claims that TikTok misled investigators about its operations.

Both Governor Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes have been vocal in their criticism of social media companies, accusing them of negatively impacting the mental health of young individuals.

It remains to be seen how TikTok will respond to the court’s order and whether they will comply with the subpoenas. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for the relationship between social media platforms and state governments.

