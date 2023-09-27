Jazz Unveils New Streaming Service, Jazz+

The Utah Jazz has finally disclosed details about its highly anticipated streaming service, Jazz+. The service, launched SEG Media, the team’s new media arm, offers live games, exclusive footage, and original video-on-demand content. Subscriptions to Jazz+ are now available, and the service can be accessed through UtahJazz.com/JazzPlus.

There are three subscription options: an annual subscription priced at $125.50, which includes access to over 80 preseason and regular-season games for less than $1.50 per game; a monthly subscription for $15.50; and a pay-per-view option, where fans can purchase single games for $5. Annual subscriptions also come with additional perks, including two upper-bowl tickets to a Jazz game in the 2023-24 season, a Jazz T-shirt, and hat. The streaming service is available to over 3.3 million Utahns and fans within the team’s broadcast footprint, which includes areas in Idaho and Wyoming.

Jazz+ offers a comprehensive lineup of content, including live game and replay streams, original shows produced SEG Media, behind-the-scenes footage and extras, and exclusive alternative broadcasts. The streaming service will feature never-before-seen original shows like “Shoot the Shot with Coach Hardy” and “Utah Sights & Bites”. It will also host behind-the-scenes content, player highlights, and teasers for the team’s 50th season documentary. Regular broadcasts will feature play-by-play announcer Craig Bolerjack, with Thurl Bailey and Holly Rowe as color commentators.

Jazz+ aims to cater to fans of all ages, especially younger ones who have embraced digital platforms. However, for fans who prefer traditional broadcasts, games will still be aired on over-the-air station KJZZ and select games will be shown on Sinclair’s main station, KUTV.

The launch of Jazz+ marks a significant step forward for the Utah Jazz in providing fans with 24/7 access to the team and enhancing the overall fan experience.

Sources:

– SEG Media

– Utah Jazz.com

Definitions:

– Streaming service: A digital platform that allows users to watch videos, movies, or live events over the internet.

– Video-on-demand (VOD): A system where users can select and watch videos at their convenience, rather than at a scheduled broadcast time.

– Pay-per-view (PPV): A service where users can access specific content paying a fee for each individual item they choose to view.