The Utah Jazz Launches Jazz+: A Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service

Utah Jazz fans now have a new way to catch their favorite team in action with the launch of Jazz+, a direct-to-consumer streaming service. The service will offer 80 regular season games and, if the team qualifies, the first round of the playoffs. It is priced at $15.50 per month or $125.50 per year. Single games can also be accessed starting at $5, making it flexible for fans to choose which games they want to watch.

Jazz owner Ryan Smith expressed his excitement about the new service, stating, “With Jazz+, we have created 24/7 digital access to the team. We are so excited that all Utahns can be with us for every minute of the action.”

In addition to live game broadcasts, Jazz+ will also feature a range of digital programming. This includes a documentary for the team’s 50th season and other lighthearted content highlighting personalities on and off the court. Utah’s in-house production company, SEG Media, has been instrumental in developing these original pieces of content.

The streaming service will also offer alternative broadcasts, such as live commentary from former players, as well as Spanish language presentations to cater to a diverse audience.

To provide an optimal viewing experience, the Jazz has partnered with Kiswe to build a cloud-based video production system. This ensures that the content is directly delivered from the team to the fans, maintaining control over their brand and connecting directly with their audience.

Currently, Jazz+ is only available to viewers in Utah and parts of Idaho and Wyoming. However, the team is actively working on expanding the service to nearby regions. Season-ticket holders will be given free access to Jazz+, further enhancing their relationship with dedicated fans.

Overall, Jazz+ aims to provide a comprehensive digital experience for Jazz fans, allowing them to stay connected to the team both on and off the court.

