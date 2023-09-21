This Week’s High School Sports Live Streams: Football Edition

It’s that time of year again when high school football is in full swing. If you can’t make it to the games, don’t worry. We’ve compiled a list of this week’s high school football live streams so you can still catch all the action from the comfort of your own home.

On Thursday, September 21, West Jordan will be going head-to-head with Hunter, while Taylorsville takes on Cyprus. Both games kick off at 7:00 PM.

Friday, September 22, brings even more football excitement. Game Night Live will feature East facing off against Brighton. Make sure to tune in for this highly anticipated game.

If you’re interested in watching other match-ups, there are several options available. Bingham will be playing against Herriman, American Fork will take on Lone Peak, and West will face Skyline. Other games include Mountain View vs. Timpanogos, Snow Canyon vs. Hurricane, and Dixie vs. Desert Hills.

Various live streams are provided for fans to choose from. Some examples include The Fan Sports Network, Bear River Live, Sting TV, Charger TV, Beehive Sports Media, and many more.

